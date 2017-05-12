Marion campus awards $13,500 in scholarships to middle school “mathletes”

by

Middle schoolers from Cardington, Elgin, Highland, Grant, North Union, Pandora Gilboa, Pleasant, Ridgedale, and River Valley, descended on the Marion campus Friday, May 5, 2017 to put their math skills to the test.

Marion Technical College and The Ohio State University at Marion awarded a combined $13,500 in scholarships to top three scorers in grades 6 through 8 at the sixth Annual Marion Campus Middle School Mathematics Challenge on the Marion campus.

The math challenge welcomed approximately 255 area middle school students from 9 schools across north central Ohio, competing in individual and team competition for trophies and scholarships. Each student takes a mathematics test and the top three scorers by grade earned scholarships to Ohio State Marion and Marion Technical College in addition to a certificate and trophy to celebrate their accomplishment. Team winners were determined by combining the top 6 scores from each school. Team members on the top 3 teams were awarded medals for their efforts.

Individual Grade 8 Winners

First place was awarded to Annabelle Zerby of Highland Middle School, who earned a $1000 scholarship from OSUM and $1000 scholarship from MTC. Second place was awarded to Jacob Romero of Pleasant Middle School, who earned a $750 scholarship from OSUM and a $750 scholarship from MTC. Third place was awarded to Allison Simon of Grant Middle School, who earned a $500 scholarship from OSUM, and a $500 scholarship from MTC.

Individual Grade 7 Winners

First place was awarded to Ashley Hayward of North Union Middle School, who earned $1000 scholarship from OSUM and a $1000 scholarship from MTC. Second place was awarded to Kenzington Hage of River Valley Middle School, who earned a $750 scholarship from OSUM, and a $750 scholarship from MTC. Third place was awarded to Brayden Boyd of River Valley Middle School, who earned a $500 scholarship from OSUM, and a $500 scholarship from MTC.

Individual Grade 6 Winners

First place was awarded to Benjamin Dunham of Pleasant Middle School, who earned a $1000 scholarship from OSUM, and a $1000 scholarship from MTC. Second place was awarded to Isaac Dillon of Elgin Middle School, who earned a $750 scholarship from OSUM, and a $750 scholarship from MTC. Third place was awarded to Braden Collier of Pleasant Middle School, who earned a $500 scholarship from OSUM, and a $500 scholarship from MTC.

Team Winners

In first place, with a combined team test score of 182.5 was North Union Middle School. Team members included Christian O’Reilly, Jacob Willis, Christian Rezes, Parker Brandt, Calvin Harvey, and Caleb Isler.

In second place, with a combined team test score of 177.5 was Pleasant Middle School. Team members included Jacob Romero, Eian Zachmann, Benjamin Dunham, Aubrie Lambert, Landon Tipsword, and Taylor Obenour.

In third place, with a combined team test score of 173 was River Valley Middle School. Team members include Carson Bollinger, Lili Hurst, Mindi Klaus, Jenny Zhao, Kenzington Hage, and Brayden Boyd.