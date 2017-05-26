Marion City Schools name interim superintendent as they extend search for new leader

by

The Marion City Schools Board of Education will extend its search for a new superintendent as it seeks the right candidate to support the district’s vision.

The board has named Steve Fujii, who currently serves as director of Marion City Schools’ Office of College and Career Success, to serve as interim superintendent while the search continues.

“Fujii has served the district well as director of college and career success,” said board president Steve Williams. “His experience with Diploma Plus Acceptance, one of the district’s four pillars, will allow the district to continue to move forward.”

“I am humbled and honored to support the district as interim superintendent as it continues the important work of preparing students for success after they graduate high school,” Fujii said.

The board interviewed candidates and held a second interview for one candidate on Wednesday. While the candidate had many qualifications that a school district would find desirable, the board decided after much deliberation that he was not the right fit for Marion City Schools at this time.

The board said that the Marion City Schools has made significant strides under the leadership of Superintendent Gary Barber to focus education on the needs of students and the community. Its vision includes strong components of student leadership, research-based literacy instruction, personalized learning and preparation for success after high school. The district has built strong partnerships with community leaders, organizations and businesses to support that effort.

“Over the past four years we have made much progress in developing our ‘Four Pillars’ in support of our vision,” Williams said. “However, the time has come to attack the tough job of implementing that vision. The board remains committed to selecting someone who will implement our vision with fidelity.”

“We are not taking a pause in our efforts to move the district forward,” board vice president Ted McKinniss said. “We have every confidence that our administrative team and staff will continue the important task of leading a community of achievement.”