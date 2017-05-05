Marion man arrested for drive-by shooting on a minibike

by

The Marion Police Department said they arrested a man for allegedly firing a gun into a home while riding past it on a minibike.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at about 5:00pm, officers of the Marion Police Department responded to the 700-block of West Center Street for the report of a shooting. It was found that several shots had been fired into the house by a suspect riding by on a minibike. No one inside the house was struck by the gun fire.

Investigators said that information gathered led them to arrest 32-year-old James Glass, Jr. A search warrant was served in the 500-block of Avondale Ave where additional evidence was allegedly located which also led to drug charges.

“Thankfully, no one was injured out of this incident because it could have ended very differently,” said Major Jon Shaffer. “Through the help of witnesses and the good work of the officers and detectives on the scene, the suspect was arrested and taken off of the streets.”