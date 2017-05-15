Marion Palace Theatre announces 2017-18 season lineup

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA), better known to the community as the Marion Palace Theatre, has announced the entertainment schedule for the 2017-18 Season. A wide variety of entertainment opportunities (details below) includes 9 national and regional touring artists on the main stage, 6 local Palace Productions, 4 School Matinee shows, 3 Sunday with the Arts Presentations, and 2 Open Mic Nites.

People are encouraged to become a friend of the Palace by contributing to the Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) membership drive, which includes member benefits featuring early access to tickets for the entire season. Ticket sales to Palace general membership donors begin Monday, May 15. The on sale dates are stratified by donation level, with ticket sales to the general public beginning Monday, June 5 at 9:00am.

Annual membership dollars are needed to operate the 1928 historic Marion Palace Theatre and support programming. Like all performing arts theatres, ticket sale revenues cover less than one-half of the operating costs. The remainder of the Marion Palace Theatre’s funding comes from various grants, gifts, and sponsorships including those from the Ohio Arts Council, corporations, and foundations, as well as individual donations such as membership donations. The theatre serves over 65,000 patrons and guests annually through its programs and directly benefits the local economy in Marion County by attracting visitors from other cities, counties and states. In addition, the activities at the Palace impact the quality of life for Marion residents and those it attracts, providing live performances by national touring artists and local talent alike.

As a member supported, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, donations to the PCAA are tax deductible and several levels of giving are available. All members receive benefits including early access to tickets, name recognition in the season Playbill, discounts at area restaurants, reduced movie admission, popcorn passes, access to a dedicated ticket agent exclusively for member ticket purchases at the door on show nights, and waived handling fees for members when purchasing tickets in person or by phone.

PCAA Memberships and tickets for upcoming events may be purchased at the Palace box office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740/383-2101. Box office hours are 9:00am-5:00pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, closed Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. Additional information about membership benefits and upcoming events is online at www.marionpalace.org.

2017-18 Palace Productions

Supported by the Ohio Arts Council

THE WIZARD OF OZ – July 8, 9 and July 14, 15 & 16, 2017

This greatest family musical of all time will wind its way down the Yellow Brick Road and onto the Palace stage with a large cast of #MarionMade! talent. Directed by Clare Cooke. Sponsored by OhioHealth. Reserved Seating $40 patrons, $22 & $18 adult, $12 child. Main Stage.

WILLY WONKA, JR. – October 6, 7 & 8, 2017

This captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale features enchanting and memorable songs, dancing Oompa Loompas, and a talented cast of local youth. Directed by Kristi Wink. Sponsored by Jim & Barb Greetham. Reserved Seating Tickets $18 adult, $12 child. Main Stage.

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE – November 3, 4 & 5, 2017

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, this musical is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age – masterfully poking fun at all the clichés that surround the musical theatre genre. Directed by Charles Groth with Musical Direction by Daniel Bradshaw. Sponsored in part by Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund at Marion Community Foundation. Reserved Seating $16. May Pavilion.

CHRISTMAS AT THE PALACE – December 1, 2 & 3, 2017

Friends, family members, co-workers, and neighbors take center stage to share the wonder of the holidays in song and dance, instrumental solos and group numbers, heart-felt vignettes, silly sketches, and more. Directed by Clare Cooke. Reserved Seating $22, $18 adult, $12 child. Main Stage.

ALICE’S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND – February 9, 10& 11, 2018

The wonder-filled world of Alice is a fantastic magical journey for all ages and gives a modern view to an old classic, where nonsense makes quite good sense. Performed by a talented cast of local youth and directed by Emily Yaksic. Sponsored by Marion Community Credit Union. Reserved Seating $18 adult, $12 child. Main Stage.

YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN DEAD Dinner Theatre – April 6 & 7, 2018

Mystery. Murder. and, lots of surprises and laughs abound in the Palace’s annual Dinner Theatre held in the May Pavilion. Directed by Margaret Bowman. Sponsored in part by Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund at Marion Community Foundation. Reserved Seating $40 includes dinner & show. May Pavilion.

2017-18 Touring Artists on the Main Stage

Supported by the Ohio Arts Council

THE KITE RUNNER – Thursday, October 12, 2017 @ 7:30pm

In a stunning solo performance, the New York Times bestselling novel and international classic is brought to life on stage. Audiences will experience a heartbreaking journey of friendship and betrayal in a society of severe class division. A pre-show book read and a post-show book discussion will be facilitated by the Marion Public Library staff. Reserved Seating $16 adult, $10 student.

TRACY LAWRENCE with opening act Ashley McBryde – Saturday, October 21, 2017 @ 8pm

This Multi-platinum CMA and ACM award-winning Country music artist performs his top hits including “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On,” “Paint Me a Birmingham,” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.” Reserved Seating $34-$55.

PRESIDIO BRASS “Sounds of the Cinema”– Friday, January 12, 2018 @ 7pm

With a good dose of wit, humor and incredible talent, five young men have captivated audiences the world over by performing Hollywood’s greatest film hits in fresh and original arrangements. The group avidly promotes music education and music appreciation in students giving local schools the opportunity to couple a Presidio Brass performance with an in-school active learning session. Reserved Seating $18 adult, $10 student.

MARK NIZER 4D – Sunday, January 21, 2018 @ 3pm

Don’t miss a unique concert experience that incorporates light, sound, and color to create a multidimensional visual feast for the eyes. Entertaining for all ages, Nizer takes his show to a new level and gives audience members special glasses to see a portion of the show in mind-blowing 4D. Reserved Seating $12-$20 adult, $8 student.

FLATT LONESOME – Friday, January 26, 2018 @ 8pm

In a few short years, this Mufreesboro, Tennessee-based Bluegrass band has sky-rocketed to the top of the music industry, attracted thousands of dedicated fans, and collected coveted music awards including three 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association trophies: Vocal Group of the Year, Album of the Year for their record “Runaway Train,” and Song of the Year for “You’re the One.” Reserved Seating $20-$35.

SHADES OF BUBLÈ – Friday, February 16, 2018 @ 7:30pm

A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé celebrates the continuing outstanding career of Bublé by performing his swinging standards and pop hits in an unforgettable high-energy concert event that features incredible harmonies. Sponsored by First Citizens National Bank and Marion OB/GYN, Dr. David & Jude Foulk. Reserved Seating $20-$30.

BRASS TRANSIT – Saturday, March 10, 2018 @ 8pm

This eight-piece Toronto group flawlessly rips through Chicago’s catalogue of hits from the ’70s. With spectacular attention to detail, the group performs Chicago standards like: “Saturday In The Park,” “25 Or 6 To 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Beginnings,” “Make Me Smile,” “Call On Me,” “Wishing You Were Here,” “ Old Days,” “Questions 67 & 68,” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” Reserved Seating $18-$28.

LONE RAVEN – Friday, March 23, 2018 @ 7:30pm

Fiery Irish reels, Gypsy fiddle tunes of Romania, and haunting melodies will fill the air when Central Ohio’s renowned Celtic group, LONE RAVEN takes center stage at the Palace. Don’t miss this concert that sold out the May Pavilion in 2014. Reserved Seating $15.

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS – Friday, May 4, 2018 @ 8pm

This show takes audiences back to December 4, 1956, when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll – Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash – gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis. Featuring acclaimed national talent with an uncanny sound, look, and feel of the original legends, this is an unforgettable performance that will have you rocking and rolling! Reserved Seating $20-$30.

2017-18 With The Arts

PEDALS, PIPES & PIZZA – Sunday, August 27, 2017 @ 3pm

We’re turning back the hands of time at the Palace as we celebrate the marvels of the theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Renowned organist, Dave Calendine will accompany the 1929 Silent Film LIBERTY, starring Laurel and Hardy. Following the short movie Dave will play songs from “Music of the Mouse: The Walt Disney Song-Book,” which features famed tunes from cartoons of the 20s through today’s blockbuster hits such as “Frozen.” After the entertainment, theatre-goers will be treated to pizza on the Palace stage. Tickets $15.

IT’S A WONDERFUL WURLITZER HOLIDAY SING-A-LONG – Sunday, December 10, 2017 @ 3pm

This annual free event kicks off with a special showing of a favorite holiday movie. After the short film, organists will play a selection of favorite holiday tunes on the theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. Sponsored by United Federal Credit Union.

NINE – Sunday, March 25, 2018 @ 3pm

Join us for an uplifting and joyous Easter Celebration when the local a cappella singing group, NINE (No Instruments Needed Ever), takes the historic Marion Palace Theatre stage! Tickets $15.

2017-18 School Matinee Series

These professionally produced children’s productions are for grades PreK-8 and are designed specifically to enhance curriculum and meet Ohio Academic Content Standards. Performances are scheduled for 10am & 12:45pm. Sponsored by CSX and Honda of America. Admission for students and chaperones $3.50.

Thu, September 28 – CHICKEN DANCE grades PreK-2

– CHICKEN DANCE grades PreK-2 Mon, October 23 – HOW TO SURVIVE MIDDLE SCHOOL grades 6-8

– HOW TO SURVIVE MIDDLE SCHOOL grades 6-8 Thu, November 16 – MATH MANIAC grades K-5

– MATH MANIAC grades K-5 Fri, February 23 – DRAGONS LOVE TACOS AND OTHER STORIES grades K-3

2017-18 Open Mic Nites in the May Pavilion

If you have a hidden talent you’re just aching to reveal, then we invite you to step onto the stage and into the spotlight for this season’s open mic nights! Entertainers are asked to sign up in advance at the box office. Spectator Admission $5. Food and a cash bar will be available. Please order food in advance (BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Firehouse Baked Beans, Slaw).