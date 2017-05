by

The Marion Police Department is looking for Paul McKenzie and is seeking tips as to his whereabouts. There is currently a warrant for his arrest through the Adult Parole Authority.

Paul McKenzie is a white male, 35 years old, 6’2, 180 lbs, with green eyes.

If you see McKenzie, you are urged to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or the TIPS Line at 375-TIPS (8477).