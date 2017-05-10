Nearly 300 pounds of medications collected from over 240 vehicles at Medication Disposal Day

by

Medication Disposal Day organizers report big turnout numbers in spite of the rain on Saturday, April 29, 2017. 241 cars drove through the curbside drop-off at The Marion County Building, disposing of 279 pounds of old medication, lancets, and syringes.

ADAMH Board Director Brad DeCamp tallied opiates and controlled substances collected at the event, noting that 92 prescriptions of Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Methadone, and 59 prescriptions of Tramadol, Alprazolam, Klonopin came through the collection, along with 30 prescriptions of Gabapentin. “We’ve learned that the majority of individuals who abuse prescription drugs get them from friends and family members,” DeCamp said. “Disposing of unused medications can disrupt the cycle of addiction or may prevent it all together.” He added that the community needs to be aware of the abuse potential with Gabapentin—commonly known as Neurontin—which is a drug that is used to treat nerve pain, among other conditions.

Ohio Northern University pharmacy interns Ryan Prather, Jason Rains, Cassandra Bennett, and Kelly Tomcsanyi helped OhioHealth pharmacy technician Karen Hawk identify and classify medications. OhioHealth Pharmacist Dan Sheridan has been a Medication Take-Back Day organizer since Marion’s first such event in 2010. “When we all team up to properly dispose of unneeded medications, we make our community safer.”

MARMET Drug Task Force Detectives and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office handled the medication collection procedures, assuring residents of safe, confidential disposal. Major Aaron Corwin, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, said that these medication collections have continued to be successful every year. “We have enjoyed the partnership with everyone involved. This drug take-back program helps keep unused medications out of the wrong hands, and also prevents children from inadvertently consuming them. These DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) events are a great resource for our community.”

In addition to collecting 279 pounds of medication for environmentally safe, legal disposal, Marca Industries shredded and recycled over two tons of confidential documents and medication containers collected at the event. Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention Director Angela Carbetta said that “recycling a ton of paper saves the equivalent of seventeen trees,” adding that it also takes less energy to make paper from recycled paper than from raw materials. “We are thrilled about Marca recycling all the medication containers, as well. People feel good knowing that their personal information is secure.”

For safe sharps disposal, Ohio EPA suggests contracting with a commercial sharps program. Sharps can also be placed in an empty laundry detergent bottle with a screw-on lid and discarded with regular garbage. It is important to properly manage the disposal of needles, lancets, and syringes safely to prevent injury and the transmission of disease.

Aqua Ohio co-sponsors these medication collections twice a year, always encouraging people not to flush discarded medications. Local residents can take expired or unused pills to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (889 Marion-Williamsport Road) and Marion Police Department (223 West Center Street) anytime for safe disposal. The Walgreen Pharmacy at 1321 Delaware Avenue in Marion also offers a safe medication disposal box, accepting tablets, capsules, ointments, and patches.

The DKMM Solid Waste will be accepting household hazardous waste and paint ($2 per can up to 10 cans) on Saturday, May 13 from 9am-1pm at the Marion County Fairgrounds. Paper shredding will also be offered, with a limit of 5 file boxes resident. No sharps or medications will be accepted at that time.

Call Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention at 740-223-4120 for more information.