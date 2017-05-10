OSUM lecturer honored with Griffin Society Teaching Award

by

Ohio State Marion Biology Lecturer, Dr. Dan Wojta, of Upper Arlington, Ohio, was named winner of the 2017 Griffin Honor Society Teaching Award for Associated Faculty during the April 20, 2017 46th Annual Ohio State Marion Academic Recognition Ceremony held in Morrill Hall Auditorium.

The Griffin Honor Society is an honors and social organization that encourages academic excellence and success through participation in Honors Program classes and activities in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. The Griffin Honor Society Award recognizes superior undergraduate teaching by a senior lecturer, lecturer, instructor, or teaching associate at The Ohio State University Marion. President of the Griffin Honor Society presented Dr. Wojta the award during the ceremony.

Wojta earned his bachelor’s in zoology and master’s in exercise physiology, both from The Ohio State University. He later earned his Ph.D. in exercise physiology from the University of Toledo. Wojta has conducted over eight years of research into the preventive and therapeutic effects of exercise and diet in the treatment of diabetes mellitus, four as a graduate research fellowship at the University of Toledo and four years as a NIH sponsored post-doctoral fellowship at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. In addition to this award, he was named “Teacher of the Year” at Ohio State Mansfield in 2005-2006.