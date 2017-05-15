Second Half 2016 real estate taxes due June 20

by

Second half 2016 real estate tax bills will be mailed next week and are due by Tuesday, June 20th to avoid penalty according to Marion County Treasurer, Jan Draper.

Taxpayers who have not received their tax bills by May 26th are urged to call the Treasurer’s Office at 740-223-4030, Monday through Friday, 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Taxpayers who have moved recently and / or need to update their mailing address should contact the Treasurer’s Office at their earliest convenience.

The following banks are accepting real estate tax payments through June 20, 2016 (you must have your bill to make payment at these banks): United Bank, First Federal Bank, First Citizens Bank, Richwood Bank and Fahey Bank. Taxes may also be paid by mail, USPS postmark accepted, or at the Treasurer’s Office located in the Marion County Building, 222 West Center Street during business hours.

Your real estate taxes can be paid online (there is a fee involved with this option). Visit the auditor’s website at www.co.marion.oh.us/auditor select property search (on left) then follow the screens to make a payment using your credit card, debit card or e-check. This payment option is only available online.