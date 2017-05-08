Senior Citizens Day is “Putting the GOLD in your Golden Years”

by

The Marion Senior Center invites senior residents of the Marion area to join them for a celebration of the ages during their annual Senior Citizens Day Celebration on Monday, May 15, 2017. The theme for this year’s event is “Putting the GOLD in your Golden Years”. The dinner celebration will be held at the Marion Senior Center located at 2375 Harding Highway East with the meal being served promptly at noon.

The purpose of the Senior Citizens Day Celebration is to honor Marion County’s elderly population. During this event and throughout this day, community members are encouraged to recognize and show appreciation for the value and contribution of elderly people to home, family and society.

Lunch will be catered by Special Occasions and served promptly at noon. The menu features Lemon Chicken Breast, Parsley Red Potatoes, Glazed baby Carrots, Fresh Fruit Cup, Crescent Rolls, Layered Strawberry Shortcake and a Beverage.

After dinner, they will present this year’s Pearl R. Roberts Award during a special awards ceremony, where several senior volunteers will be recognized for their outstanding commitment, selfless giving and community service.

The Pearl R. Roberts Award, recognizing outstanding community service by a senior citizen, is named in honor of Pearl Roberts, who was instrumental in the development of the current Marion Senior Center facility, as well as many other programs and services for Marion area older adults.

Special Entertainment for this year’s event will be provided by the a Capella singing group “NINE”. The name NINE, which is comprised of members of Marion’s First Church of the Nazarene, represents the number of men in the group. However, the group members joke the name is also an acronym for “No Instruments Need Ever”.

There will also be an abundance of door prizes given away during the event, compliments of corporate sponsors and many friends of the Center.

Tickets for the event are $10, and can be purchased at the Marion Senior Center Transportation Desk while they last. Seating is limited. Tickets include dinner, entertainment and the awards presentation.

For more information, contact the Marion Senior Center at (740) 387-6100.

The Senior Center issued a special thanks to the Marion County Council on Aging and corporate sponsors Kingston Residence of Marion and Snyder Funeral Homes, along with the many organizations and businesses which support this celebration for the senior members of our community to make it possible.