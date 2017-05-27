Waldo woman involved in fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11:50pm on State Route 47 just south of the village of Waldo in Marion County.

According to investigators, the crash involved a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Jessa Gary, age 29 of Waldo. Ms. Gary was traveling north on State Route 47 south of Waldo. Anita Foor, age 39, of Ashley, Ohio was walking in the northbound lane of State Route 47.

The Patrol said the roadway was wet and weather conditions were rainy at the time of the crash. Ms. Foor was not wearing reflective clothing and was subsequently struck by Ms. Gary’s vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene immediately began CPR on Ms. Foor until emergency crews responded, the Patrol said, but she succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marion County Coroner.

The Patrol said that another crash involving Ms. Foor’s vehicle is also being investigated on Waldo-Fulton Road.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Morrow EMS, and Marion County Coroner’s Office were on scene to assist.

Both crashes remain under investigation at this time.