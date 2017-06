by

Marion County Fish and Game Association will hold their annual kids’ fishing derby on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The Association is located at the corner of State Route 4 North and Marseilles-Galion Road.

The event is for kids 5-17. Do not need to be a member of the club to participate, but you do need to call Janet at 740-361-0440 to preregister your kids and for more info.