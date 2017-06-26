Brown earns United Federal Credit Union scholarship

by

Six recent high school graduates are recipients of $1,000 college scholarships awarded by United Federal Credit Union (UFCU). The credit union’s annual scholarships are granted to outstanding students based on academic achievement, community involvement, extracurricular activities, a Twitter post and an original essay titled “Why Choose a Credit Union?”

Tyler Brown, a graduate of Ridgedale High School, Marion, is the Ohio regional winner. Brown was a member of the school marching band, varsity bowling team and robotics team. He is also an active volunteer with his church.

Brown plans to attend Ohio State University, Marion in the fall.

In his essay, Brown wrote, “We must be wise about where we choose to store our money. Credit unions, by far, are the safest choice.”

Eligibility for scholarships includes active membership at UFCU and acceptance into an accredited college, university or trade school.

Other scholarship winners include: