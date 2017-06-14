Cast announced for Palace Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz”

by

As preparations for the annual summer musical take place, a tornado of excitement has flown through the historic Marion Palace Theatre. Kicking off the 2017-2018 season will be a Broadway-worthy production of “The Wizard of Oz” complete with special effects, stunning choreography, and an Oscar-winning score.

Patrons will have five opportunities to see the show: Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m.; Friday, July 14, & Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. Theatre management expects a large attendance for this production; therefore patrons are encouraged to order tickets early for the best seats.

Under the expert direction of Clare Cooke, “The Wizard of Oz” was staged in 2007 drawing near sellout crowds. This summer, Cooke returns to the director’s chair and brings with her a new generation of actors to portray MGM’s iconic characters.

The large cast of actors range in age from 8 to 77 years young. Filling the lead role of Dorothy will be Madisen Schenk. Dustin Rawlins (Zeke/Cowardly Lion), Jay Reid (Hickory/Tin Man), Tanner Wink (Hunk/Scarecrow), and Kristi Wink, reprising her 2007 role as Almira Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West give life to the iconic characters for which the film is best known.

Additional cast members in supporting roles will be Brad Gerritsen as Professor Chester Marvel/The Wizard of Oz, Ann Marie Bailey as Aunt Em, Tom Harty as Uncle Henry, and Sara Grote as Glinda the Good Witch.

Filling the roles of Jitterbugs, Ozians, Beauticians, and Manicurists will be William Adkins, Kain Anderson, Sydney Anderson, Kim Bradshaw, Hailie Crowder, Marie Cutarelli, Macyn Danals, Lily Diehl, Linda Fargo, Jalyn Fogle, Alea French, Sonja French, Sharon Gale, Tom Harty, Katie Haught, Blake Huffaker, John Iskander, Lynn Jamison, Justin LaPlante, Judy Little, Andrea McDonald, Nathan Meade, Sami-Kay Mergy, Gracie Nelson, Bishop Oldfield, Kevin Orth, Rachel Osborne, Sarah Perkins, Jia Radloff, Anna Rasmussen, Bruce Roland, Morgan Schwartz, Ryan Swartz, Brea Turner, Audrey Watkins, Wyatt Wells, Chris Wiley, and Sadie Wink.

Rounding out the cast are the beloved Citizens of Munchkinland: Rebecca Baldinger, Kaia Berry, Gabby Cametti, Brody Cahill, Madelyn Cheney, Carly Cruse, Jadyn Darling, Carson DeWitt, Noah Edgington, Liam Honey, Julian Johnson, Kylie Klaiber, Marissa Loyer, Allison McCleary, Emma McKenney, Zane Menzie, Quinn Menzie, Eva Monahan, Jewel Monahan, Ian Moore, Kylee Mosley, Chase Osborne, Julia Pearch, Nathan Rabun, Jia Radloff, Carter Rawlins, Hillary Rawlins, Halli Schenk, Daniel Short, Cadence Smith, Macie Snyder, Liana Smith, Delaney Tabbert, Brody Thomas, Miley Turner, Susanna Turner, Ashley Watkins, Katelyn Wicker, Ruby Williams, and Brady Wink.

In addition to an outstanding cast, audiences will enjoy melodious musical numbers such as “The Merry Old Land of Oz,” “If I Only Had a Brain,” and unforgettable ballad “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” A musical treat for the whole family, “The Wizard of Oz” will reel you in and remind you that there is truly no place like home.

Tickets prices are $40 Patrons (which includes premium seating and a post-show party on opening night), $22, $18 Adults, and $12 Children 12 and under. Patrons may also purchase a separate ticket in advance to the MUNCHKIN LUNCHEON in the May Pavilion on Sunday, July 16. Munchkin Luncheon tickets are $6. Full details can be found online at www.marionpalace.org.

Tickets for THE WIZARD OF OZ and the MUNCHKIN LUNCHEON may be purchased at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone 740/383-2101 during box office hours (9:00am-5:00pm Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri). Patron and Adult show tickets are also available online www.marionpalace.org.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is sponsored by OhioHealth and supported by the Ohio Arts Council. Aerographic services are provided by Flying by Foy and sponsored by Marion Industrial Center. Patron Party Sponsors are Anchor Preservation, Cogburn Electric, Dr. Bob and Nancy Crowell, and Dr. Brian and Dee Ehrman.