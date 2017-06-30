City services’ schedules altered for Fourth of July

by

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing the following closings and adjusted hours for City Offices during the upcoming 2017 Independence Day Holiday week.

Many departments in City Hall will be utilizing vacation hours on Monday, July 3rd; therefore, residents are highly encouraged to call and ensure the office relevant to their needs will be open. All offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

Sanitation crews will collect refuse on Monday, July 3. NO refuse, recycling, or yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, July 4. Residents who normally have sanitation service on Tuesday are asked to have their collections at curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Crews will collect refuse, recycling, and yard waste for both Tuesday and Wednesday on Wednesday, July 5, with the possibility that part of Wednesday’s collection could extend into Thursday, July 6.

Marion Area Transit will be open with buses running normal routes on Monday, July 3. Buses will NOT be running on Tuesday, July 4. Normal hours of operation for bus service will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Marion Senior Center will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. All programs, activities, and transportation will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

Necessary services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual.