Gibbons to face Mandel in GOP Primary for U.S. Senate seat

Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland-area businessman and wealthy Republican political donor, said Wednesday he will seek to upend the GOP U.S. Senate primary by jumping in the race.

Gibbons, who has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican political causes but never sought elected office before, said he is concerned about the rising costs of healthcare, and the U.S.’s complicated tax code.

“All of my friends think I’m crazy,” Gibbons said in a phone interview. “I’m largely running because I have five kids and five grandkids, and I don’t like their prospects and the way things are going.”

Gibbons, 64, is the senior managing director of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company, a Cleveland investment banking firm. He will face off against Republican Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, who is unusually well established in the race at this early stage, in trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown next year.

