Goodwill Races for Awareness

The annual Marion Goodwill Wheel-a-Thon wheelchair obstacle course was turned into a relay event when the cold weather brought the fundraiser indoors on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Narrow hallways at Tri-Rivers Career Center gave racers a different challenge.

Eleven teams, some with members who never sat in a wheelchair before, raced to see who would be first to complete three lengths of a course about 60 feet long.

The third place winners were from the team: Verne Hart Rocks sponsored by Verne Hart Insurance. Second Place Winners were from the team: The Three Meatballs sponsored by Marion Technical College and the first place winners (once again) were from the team: Jordan’s Hotwheels sponsored by Dr. Bipin Desai.

The efforts of Goodwill, local volunteers and sponsors helped to raise close to $17,000.00. Funds were raised through racing, auction items, 50/50, Round Up at the stores and a spaghetti dinner provided by the Warehouse. Proceeds benefit the Goodwill programs and services in Marion, Delaware, Union, Crawford and Morrow County.