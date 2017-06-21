Historical Society holding evening with Lincoln & Grant

by

In April of 1865, President Abraham Lincoln had reason to celebrate. General Robert E. Lee, commander of the Army of the Confederate States of America, had surrendered his troops at Appomattox Courthouse in Virginia to General Ulysses S. Grant, commander of the Union Army. While skirmishes were still occurring, the war was essentially over. Lincoln could now concentrate on the enormous task of bringing the war-torn nation together.

On April 14, President Lincoln had a busy day of meetings scheduled but was looking forward to attending the theatre that evening to see a performance of Our American Cousin featuring Laura Keene. Among the meetings was one with his cabinet and General Grant during which Grant reported on the surrender of the Confederate forces while Secretary of War Edwin Stanton presented a draft plan for reestablishing authority in the Confederate States. Other topics included what should be done with Confederate President Jefferson Davis and other confederate leaders. Shortly after the meeting was completed, General Grant told the president that he and his wife would not be able to accept the president’s invitation to attend the theatre that evening with the Lincoln’s as they were traveling to New Jersey to visit their children.

Now, more than 150 years later, President Lincoln and General Grant will once again come together to discuss issues of concern and interest as part of “An Evening with Lincoln and Grant” presented by the Marion County Historical Society. The meeting will occur on Thursday, June 29 at 7:00 pm in the Auditorium at Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion when first person historical interpreters Robert Brugler and Douglas Ebert bring to life two of the most noted individuals in American history.

Robert Brugler has portrayed the 16th president throughout the United States including presentations at Gettysburg, Appomattox Court House, the Ohio State House, and numerous others. He is a lifetime member of the Association of Lincoln Presenters as well as a past vice-president and board member of the organization. Mr. Brugler combines his scholarly knowledge gained from countless hours of research, an uncanny resemblance to the president, and an easy-going persona to make Lincoln come to life once again.

Douglas Ebert is a local attorney whose interest in history has led him to create a living portrayal of Ulysses S. Grant. Mr. Ebert has performed at numerous events throughout Ohio and is a favorite presenter at the Marion County Historical Society Dinner with the Presidents events. Dressed in full military uniform, General Grant shares reminiscences of growing up in southern Ohio through his time as commander of the Union forces.

Also participating in the evening’s activities will be Ohio Governor David Tod as portrayed by Fred Malone. Governor Tod will introduce the featured speakers and also moderate a question-and-answer session at the conclusion of the presentation.

The evening’s activities are presented with no charge for admission as a way of saying thank you to the Marion community for the continued support of the programs and activities of the Marion County Historical Society.

For more information on the evening’s activities, contact the Marion County Historical Society at 740-387-4255.