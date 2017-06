by

An informational meeting for the Miss Teeny Pop competition will be held on June 10, 2017 at 1:00pm at Bluefusion Fun Center, 1340 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion.

If you cannot make the meeting, you can still get details on the event and an application by clicking here.

For more information, contact Marissa Oliver at marissaoliver22@yahoo.com or mpfmissteenypop@yahoo.com.