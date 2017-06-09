Know your rights when hiring a moving company

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) wants Ohioans to remember that when hiring a moving company, you have rights guaranteed by law and enforced by the PUCO.
Before deciding to hire a mover, ensure they are properly registered with the PUCO to do business in Ohio (for in-state moves), or the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (for interstate moves).
When planning your move, it is important to know a few things about your rights regarding estimates, bill of lading, insurance coverage and claims.
Estimate: the expected cost, in writing, the company provides to you prior to your move.
- The estimate should be in writing unless your move will cost $500 or less or is scheduled within five days of request.
- The moving company has the option of providing you with one of three kinds of estimates: nonbinding, binding and guaranteed-not-to-exceed. The type will be clearly stated on the estimate.
- Do not assume that something is included in the estimate if it is not in writing.
Bill of lading: similar to a receipt, identifies who owns the household goods on the moving company’s truck.
- A (or The) Bill of lading will be attached to the estimate while the shipment is in route.
- You may request an inventory of your household goods when the company is loading them, but the company may charge an additional fee for that service.
Liability coverage: all moving companies are responsible for the value of the goods transported.
- Companies must have cargo insurance in an amount equal to the declared value of your shipment.
- Moving companies may offer different types of reimbursement for lost or damaged goods, but must offer full replacement value.
- Generally, the higher the carrier cargo liability, the higher the cost to you.
- On your estimate, you will initial to indicate the type of coverage you choose.
- The moving company may reserve the right to repair any damaged items prior to replacing regardless of the level of coverage selected. This must be stated in your written estimate.
- If the company does not have a reimbursement option, you are entitled to the full replacement value of any lost or damaged goods.
Claims: a written explanation of any loss or damage to any items during your move, submitted to the moving company.
- The company must provide you with at least 60 days to file a claim.
- The company must acknowledge the receipt of your claim, in writing, within 15 days after they receive it.
- The company, within 30 days of receiving your claim, must pay, decline, or make a firm compromise settlement offer.
More information
- If you are planning an interstate move, visit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website for more information.
- Visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov for more information on hiring a moving company, a moving to-do checklist and a list of PUCO-registered household goods movers.
If you cannot resolve a dispute with your moving company, contact the PUCO at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) or file a complaint online.