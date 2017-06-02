Marion County Republican Party seeks applicants for City Council President

by

The Marion County Republican Party is seeking candidates for consideration to fill the unexpired term of Marion City Council President. The local GOP were recently notified by the current President, Dr. Scot Gray, that he would be stepping down effective June 12, 2017.

“We are saddened to lose the leadership and experience that Dr. Gray brought to his office and to the Marion City Council,” stated local GOP County Chairman Gary Risch. “We wish him and his family continued success.”

Any interested citizen that lives in City of Marion that is a registered Republican voter, can apply for the vacancy. Send a resume and letter of interest to: Marion Co. Republican Party, 114 S. Main St., Marion, Ohio 43302, or to grisch0527@MSN.com; ATTN: Council President Selection Committee. The materials should be received no later than 5:00 PM on June 16, 2017. The interviews will be conducted by invitation on June 19, 2017.