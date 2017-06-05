Marion Police Department honors officers for work in 2016

by

The Marion Police Department presented its officers with awards at a ceremony following the annual Marion County Law Enforcement Memorial Service for achievements accomplished in 2016.

“The awards given out today are our way of saying thank you to the men and women of the Marion Police Department and to say how proud we are of their efforts to keep Marion as safe as possible” said Chief of Police Bill Collins. “The award certificates and uniform ribbons are just a small way that the Marion Police Department recognizes the outstanding work done by officers on behalf of the community they serve.”

Meritorious Class B – This award is given for an act of heroism by a member extending above and beyond the normal call of duty or services performed at personal risk to his /her own safety in an effort to save human life. The Meritorious Class B Award is given to Lt. Eric Marsh and Officer Dana Jagger for their role in confronting a suicidal male who had already stabbed himself in the neck and was attempting to get Lt. Marsh and Officer Jagger to shoot him. They were able to de-escalate the situation and take the individual into custody without further injury

Chief’s Recognition Award – Shall be awarded to any member who brings positive recognition to the Department; demonstrates the ideals of the Department, promotes the core values of the Department, both on duty and off.

The Chief’s Recognition Award is given to Major Jay McDonald, Lt. Chris Adkins, Detectives Scott Sterling, Nick Esterline and Josh Harris for their role in the extensive investigation the homicide of a 10-week-old child. This was an outstanding investigation into a complicated case.

The Chief’s Recognition Award is given to Lt. B.J. Gruber for excellence in performing and implementing our MPACT Program and Philosophy throughout the department and community.

The Chief’s Recognition Award is given to Major Jon Shaffer for leading the agency through a major technology upgrade. The implementation of body cameras and other technology upgrades led are making a positive MPACT on the Marion Police Department.

Exceptional Duty – may be awarded for an outstanding performance in the line of duty or in service to the department and community. The Marion Police Department presented Exceptional Duty Awards to the following Officers:

Chief Bill Collins;

Major Jay McDonald;

Lt. Chris Adkins;

Officers Mike Woods; Sam Walter; Larry Gatton; Tony Pahl; Richard Wheeler; Casey Thomas; Jared Robinson; and

Detectives Scott Sterling, Nick Esterline; Josh Harris; David Troutman; Andrew Isom and Matt Baldridge.

Detectives Jeremy Bice of the Ohio State Highway Patrol; Corey Galyk and Ryan Kelly of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were also presented an Exceptional Duty Award.