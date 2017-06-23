Marion Public Health offices closed June 27 for training

Due to an all staff in-service/training, Marion Public Health will be closed Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
The closing will affect all divisions of Marion Public Health including the Administration, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.
Marion Public Health will resume normal business hours of 8:00am – 4:30pm on Wednesday, June 28th.
Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Additional information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.