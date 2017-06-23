Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts
There are currently no active weather alerts.
You are here: Home / News / Marion Republicans choose Fisher as new City Council President

Marion Republicans choose Fisher as new City Council President

June 23, 2017 by

Kate FisherGOP Chairman Gary Risch announced that at a public meeting held June 19, 2017, the Republican Central Committee selected local business owner and 4th ward resident Kate Fisher to replace Dr. Scot Gray as President of  Marion City Council.

Gray had resigned from his term that was to last through the end of the year.

“I’m excited, grateful, and honored to have been selected for this position,” stated Fisher. “I truly want to make a difference in Marion and I feel that becoming City Council President is my first step in doing so.”

Fisher plans to conduct a write-in campaign to retain the seat in the upcoming November General Election. She will be sworn-in by Judge Theresa Ballinger at 5:45 PM on Monday, June 26, 2017, at City Hall, and will assume her role at the next City Council meeting.

Story filed under: ,
About Marion Online News

Marion Online is owned and operated by the (somewhat) fine people at Neighborhood Image, a local website design and hosting company. We know, a locally owned media company, it's crazy. To send us information, click on Contact Us in the menu.