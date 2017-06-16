Marion Technical College awarded $150,000 Ohio Mathematics Grant

by

The Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) awarded Marion Technical College (MTC) a $150,000 grant to take its math program to a next level.

MTC is one of just three Ohio public colleges receiving grants and technical assistance to develop new mathematics courses, incorporate new technology to promote active learning and improve student success. Math faculty will use research to develop math classes relevant to each degree, create supportive co-requisite classes for students who struggle with college math and expand math tutoring.

“This project helps students take math courses directly related to their field of study,” said Tyler Maley, MTC Mathematics Faculty. “For those who struggle with college-level math, we offer co-requisite classes and enhanced tutoring to ensure students learn the skills directly related to their math goals as quickly as possible. Math should be an important tool to master, not a stumbling block to getting a degree.”

The new co-requisite classes offer additional support for students while they take college-level math, to help them master the necessary skills. MTC is streamlining the program to remove barriers and cut time to degree completion and reduce students cost. The new MTC model is based on best practices proven to improve student performance, persistence, and graduation rates.

This new grant is the second phase of an initiative called Bridges to Success. The first phase, a $20,000 grant, funded the start of the new math pathways. This second $150,000 grant will pay to fully implement the new curriculum. The Bridges grant program is funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education with support from the Helmsley Trust.

“Marion Technical College is positioned to move to 100% implementation of the new math courses with co-requisite remediation across all programs. Funding from this grant will help MTC achieve this goal. The new math courses will use active learning strategies in a high-tech classroom environment. Adjunct faculty will be trained in active learning teaching practices and new technology. The vision is set and this state grant will accelerate the development of the new curriculum and improve MTC students’ success in math courses,” said Dr. Vicky Wood, Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of MTC.

MTC is proud to help 2,500 local residents each year find the skills and education they need to advance in the workforce or provide an affordable pathway to a bachelor’s degree or beyond. This new approach to the mathematics curriculum is just one way MTC is adapting to better serve our students and help them achieve their goals.

Founded in 1970, Marion Technical College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and authorized by the state of Ohio to offer local educational options for citizens. The mission of MTC is to provide the region’s most accessible, supportive, and personal pathway to career success.