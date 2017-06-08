Marion woman arrested for alleged homicide

by

The Marion Police Department said they have arrested a woman and charged her with murder after the discovery of a victim on Wednesday evening.

At 7:03pm on June 7, 2017, the Marion Combined Dispatch Center received a 911 call from 303 Uncapher Avenue. The caller reported that they discovered a family member who was covered in blood and did not appear to be breathing. EMS and police were dispatched to the scene where they found the 81-year-old male victim, Howard Biederman, to be deceased.

Just before 11:00pm, officers located 52-year-old Jackie Miller of Marion at a residence that is within walking distance to the homicide scene. Police said that Miller was known to be familiar with the victim. When officers made contact with Miller, they said she was in possession of crack cocaine and was subsequently placed under arrest for possession of drugs.

Miller was then taken to the Marion Police Department where investigators conducted a formal interview. Investigators said that as a result of that interview and additional factors, Miller was placed under arrest for the murder of Biederman.

Miller was transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center. Formal charges for the murder will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of a formal complaint.

The Marion Police Department Patrol Division, Marion PD Investigative Unit, MARMET Drug Task Force, Marion County Coroner’s Office, and Marion County Prosecutor’s Office all played an active and pivotal role in the investigation of the alleged homicide. Additionally, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the removal of a dog from the scene.

“Any time that we are able to have a murder suspect in handcuffs within four hours provides a great relief to both our department and the community at large,” said Marion Police Chief Bill Collins. “I am thankful for the dedicated and thorough efforts of our officers, detectives and support staff who worked tirelessly through the night to bring this tragedy to a conclusion.”

Police officials extended appreciation to residents in the area of the scene and others who provided assistance in the course of this investigation.

Investigators are continuing to work multiple aspects of this case and the investigation is still on-going. The specific manner of death is still a subject of this investigation and will be determined through the medical examination. Details pertaining to this may be released at a later time upon formal determination by Dr. Marc Comianos, in conjunction with the Franklin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is the first homicide in Marion in 2017.