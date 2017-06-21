Marion woman killed in early morning crash, two children injured

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash on Pole Lane Road, just north of Likens Road, that occurred on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The call reporting the crash was received at 1:41 am.

The Patrol said that a 2002 Hyundai XG350 driven by Kathryn M. Margraff, 31, of Marion, was southbound on Pole Lane Road when it went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned ejecting Ms. Margraff. The vehicle came to final rest on its top.

There were two passengers in the rear of the vehicle, the Patrol said. Cohen Oden, 8, was wearing his

seatbelt and Izabella Oden, 2, was in a booster seat. Ms. Margraff was not wearing her seatbelt.

Ms. Margraff was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner Dr. Mark Comianos.

The Patrol reported that Cohen Oden suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus by MedFlight. Izabella Oden suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

Marion Township Fire Department, First Consolidated Fire Department, First Advanced EMS, MedFlight, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.