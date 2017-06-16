Miss Wee Pop Pageant holding “Everything Household” bingo fundraiser

by

The 2017 Marion Popcorn Festival Miss Wee Pop Pageant would like to invite all individuals interested to the “Everything Household” Bingo Fundraiser on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Marion Moose Lodge, 374 North Main Street in Marion.

You will receive 16 bingo cards for a donation of $10; additional cards may also be purchased. This event will start at 2:00 p.m., with doors opening at 1:00 p.m.

You are invited to join them for a chance to win anything household related, as well as other prizes, throughout this afternoon of fun.

Coffee and lemonade will be provided; soda and food will be available for purchase. Organizers ask that no outside food/beverages be brought in.

Additional information about Marion’s three-day festival can be found online at www.popcornfestival.com.