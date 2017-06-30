Ohio Senate passes ban on abortion technique

by

The Ohio Senate adopted Wednesday afternoon a bill that will effectively end most second-trimester abortions in the state.

Senators voted along party lines, 24 to 9, for Senate Bill 145, which now heads to the House, likely for consideration after the summer recess.

The bill bans dilation and evacuation procedures, performed typically between 13 and 24 weeks of pregnancy. A woman’s cervix is dilated during D&Es, and physicians remove the fetus and tissue with surgical instruments and suction.

Doctors would face a fourth-degree felony if they performed a D&E . The bill has some exceptions, including allowing the procedure if necessary for a woman’s health.

Doctors also can be sued in civil court for performing the procedure, said one of the bill’s sponsors, Lima Republican Sen. Matt Huffman.

