Police investigating suspected weekend murder/suicide

The Marion Police Department said their preliminary investigation into the discovery of two bodies over the weekend has led to a determination that this tragic situation appears to be a murder/suicide.

On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at around 6:00pm, officers from the Marion Police Department responded to a house in the 300 block of Brentwood Drive after receiving a call from family asking for assistance in checking the welfare of the residents. Officers arrived and said they located two people inside the residence who were dead.

Investigators released a statement Monday morning saying that early indications suggest a domestic dispute between a husband, 23-year-old Luke Brown, and his wife, 24-year-old Cheyenne Brown. It is believed that Luke shot Cheyenne and then himself.

The investigation is ongoing as to the possible motives.