Registration is open for 2017 “Set The Stage” summer camps at Palace Theatre

Since 1998, “Set the Stage” theatre camps have been a part of the Marion Palace Theatre’s programming and have become a summertime tradition for many aspiring thespians of all skill levels. This summer, Palace management is expanding the popular arts camp to offer students an all-day, week-long experience for youth ages 6 through 14. Registration is now open for “Set the Stage 2.0,” which runs July 24-July 28 and July 31-August 4. Spaces fill quickly, so be sure to register early.

“Set the Stage 2.0” will be led by professional educators Emily Yaksic (B.A. Theatre Education; Drama teacher, Columbus City Schools) and Danielle Meddles (B.A. Music Education; Music teacher, River Valley Local Schools). During the week long intensive camp, students will tackle a full Broadway musical song selection, complete with vocal instruction and choreography that will lead up to a show stopping final performance. Age related break-out sessions will include workshops in commercial writing, casting, and recording; vocal work in group, ensemble, and solo settings; and acting sessions that focus on theatre games, skits, monologues, and improvisation.

Camps run Monday through Friday from 9:30am to 4:30pm with a final performance on Friday at 5:00pm. It is asked that campers bring a brown bag lunch from home each day. The Palace will provide a snack to keep campers at full steam for their closing session, and Friday afternoon includes pizza for the campers to refuel before the final performance.

The camp fee for “Set the Stage 2.0” is $165 per student. Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) members are offered a 15% discount and siblings enrolled in the same camp will qualify for a 10% discount. Registration deadline is one week prior to the beginning of camp.

For more information or to register for the camps mentioned above, please contact The Palace Theatre Box Office during box office hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 am to 5 pm at 740-383-2101.