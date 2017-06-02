Rep. Pelanda steps down as Ohio House Majority Floor Leader

by

State Representative Dorothy Pelanda (R-Marysville) announced that she will be stepping down from her role as Majority Floor Leader for the Ohio House Republican Caucus, effective Thursday.

“It has been a tremendous honor to be elected Majority Floor Leader by my colleagues in the House, and it will be an opportunity that I will always cherish,” Pelanda said. “However, after careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my leadership role as I run for the office of Secretary of State.”

“This is not a decision I reached lightly, but I feel it is in the best interest of our members and the institution that we have someone who can continue to devote full energy and attention to this important role within our caucus,” stated Pelanda. “I appreciate the support I have received from Speaker Rosenberger and the rest of the leadership team during my tenure in House leadership.”

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) has asked House Policy Chair Bill Seitz (R-Cincinnati) to fill the role of Majority Floor Leader.

“My friend Dorothy Pelanda has been such a valuable part of our leadership team in the House,” Rosenberger said. “Her input and perspective will remain an integral part of our caucus, and I know she will continue to do what is best for her constituents and the state of Ohio.”

Rosenberger also endorsed Pelanda in her run for Secretary of State.

Pelanda is in her third term in the Ohio House. She serves the 86th House District, which includes Union and Marion counties.