Ridgedale student named to Attorney General’s 2017-2018 Teen Ambassador Board

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced his office’s 2017-2018 Teen Ambassador Board, which includes more than 240 Ohio high school students representing more than 50 counties and over 140 schools throughout the state.

A list of the 2017-2018 Teen Ambassador Board members is available on the Ohio Attorney General’s website.

Steven Neuenschwander, a student at Ridgedale High School, will represent Marion County on the board.

“We look forward to working with these students and hearing their ideas,” Attorney General DeWine said. “Teen Ambassador Board members will have the opportunity to meet with government officials, work with other high school students from across the state, and provide insight on key initiatives and issues facing Ohio today.”

The mission of the Teen Ambassador Board is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. The board is open to high school juniors and seniors from public, private, home, charter, and online schools located in Ohio.

Board members serve a one-year term and convene twice in Columbus. They advise the Attorney General’s Office on issues relating to teens, and they work with their peers to develop solutions. They also attend presentations, hear from elected officials, interact with assistant attorneys general, and have the opportunity to participate in events around the state. For example, this past May, Teen Ambassador Board members presented at the Attorney General’s Two Days in May Conference on Victim Assistance.

This year’s Teen Ambassador Board kick-off meeting will be held in early August and students will serve through March 2018.

More information about the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board is available on the Attorney General’s website.