Ruth achieves membership in Million Dollar Round Table

Roger L. Ruth, Marion, Ohio, a representative for Modern Woodmen of America, is one of a small percentage of life insurance agents worldwide to achieve membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) this year.

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 42,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 470 companies in 71 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

The local Modern Woodmen office is located at 137 Sargent Street, Suite 100 in Marion. You can contact Ruth at 740-387-7770 for more information.

Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America, a fraternal financial services organization, offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.