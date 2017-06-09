Sheriff’s Office reports scam involving missed jury duty

by

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaint calls where a subject is identifying themselves as a Sheriff’s Office deputy telling individuals they have missed jury duty and are required to pay a fine or go to jail. These are fraudulent calls.

The scammer then asks individuals to make a wire transfer to avoid being sent to jail and will try to keep the victim on the phone until the transaction is complete.

Individuals receiving a call like this are asked to hang up and contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 to make a report and do not make any wire transfers.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will never ask for any type of payment over the phone. If an individual does miss jury duty, there will be a summons or warrant issued through the court and will be served to you personally by a deputy.