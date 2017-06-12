Spaghetti Dinner Benefit & Auction to raise funds to fight Alzheimer’s

by

Kingston Residence of Marion will be holding its 1st annual Spaghetti Dinner Benefit & Auction on June 15, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Marion Senior Center. All proceeds will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Walk.

Tickets for the dinner are $6.00 each with carryout orders available.

The event includes a silent auction from 5pm-7pm. The auction ends at 7-8pm with a drawing for raffle items. Winners need not be present to win.

The Marion Senior Center is located at 2375 Harding Highway East, Marion, Ohio.

For questions or purchase of tickets contact Tammy Millisor at 740 389-2311 or tmillisor@kingstonhealthcare.com.