Supporters of Marsy’s Law submit signatures for constitutional amendment

Victims’ rights advocates submitted 563,556 signatures to Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office Thursday, aiming to put a constitutional amendment called Marsy’s Law for Ohio on the November ballot.

Husted’s staff will review the signatures in support of the amendment, checking names and making sure addresses match with voter registrations. At least 305,591 valid signatures are necessary. The group must also meet thresholds in 44 of the state’s 88 counties, before voters will decide whether to give victims the right to be notified before court proceedings, to be heard in court and to be entitled to restitution.

Marsy’s Law advocates say they have signatures from all counties.

In 1994, Ohio amended the Constitution calling for victims to have a more meaningful role in the justice system. But it was vague and didn’t specify the rights. Other laws outlined the rights. But Marsy’s Law goes further, supporters say.

Defense attorneys and public defenders are concerned Marsy’s Law will give victims more rights than defendants. They have said that victims are not parties to criminal cases and that existing state law protects them.

