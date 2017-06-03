Two killed when motorcycle collided with truck

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday, June 2, 2017 at 4:38 PM in the intersection of State Route 98 and Patton Pike in Claridon Township, Marion County.

The crash involved a 2001 Dodge Ram truck driven by David Beatty, age 83, of Cardington, and a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Justin Woodard, age 35, also of Cardington. Investigators said that Beatty was traveling east on Patton Pike when he allegedly failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 98. Woodard was traveling south on State Route 98 and struck the Dodge Ram at the driver’s side door.

Both Woodard and his passenger, Lori Cassady, age 52, of Cardington, were not wearing helmets and were ejected from the motorcycle. Woodard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marion County Coroner and Cassady succumbed to her injuries while being transported to Marion General Hospital. Beatty was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Ohio State University Medical Center by MedFlight. He was later released.

The Patrol said that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fort Morrow EMS, Marion Township EMS, First Consolidated EMS, Med Flight, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Marion County Coroner’s Office were on scene to assist.

The crash remains under investigation.