United Bank gives awards to 10 Marion County high school seniors

United Bank hosted the Annual Academic Awards Breakfast at the Marion Chamber of Commerce on May 17, 2017. Each year the breakfast is held to honor seniors from each of the county high schools. They are chosen by their administration according to their academic records, extracurricular activities, and overall achievements.

Featured guest speaker, Dean Jacobs of the Marion Community Foundation, talked about MarionMade!, a celebration of the people, places, programs and products of Marion.

United Bank President Don Stone stated he was humbled and honored to be able to speak with the students and congratulated them on their accomplishments and encouraged them to use their talents to help make the world a better place.

United Bank gave each recipient an Amazon Prime membership and gift card.

2017 Marion County Scholarship winners included:

Elgin: Cade Field, Angelica Smith;

Marion Harding: Phillip Nicol, Britnee Conley;

Pleasant: Drayson Campbell, Valentina Martin;

Ridgedale: Evan Hunsicker, Rylee Kramer;

River Valley: Manuel Acuna, Joshua Strine.

United Bank is located in Bucyrus, Crestline and Galion in Crawford County. Marion County offices are located in Caledonia, Prospect, and Marion on Barks Road East.

You can find them online at facebook.com/UnitedBankOhio and www.UnitedBankOhio.com