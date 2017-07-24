Columbus Zoo coming to Marion library to help celebrate summer reading

by

The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium will visit the Marion Public Library on Saturday, July 29, 2017 starting at 10:00 am to help celebrate the end of the Library’s annual Summer Reading Club. The event will feature a number of animal friends from the zoo as well as many entertaining and educational activities for the whole family.

Also taking place that day will be the final prize drawings for those who earned entries by completing certain reading milestones. The grand prizes this year are bicycles donated by Meijer as well as tickets to King’s Island.

The program caps off a long list of exciting and educational events held at the Library over the summer. The Summer Reading Club, the Library’s annual program to keep kids reading and learning over the summer months has logged thousands of reading hours in each previous summer.

Community partnerships are credited with making the program so successful. Many local businesses contribute by donating coupons and freebies that serve as prizes for successful readers. Let’s Read 20 is another partner in the program; their mission of reading to a child 20 minutes each day dovetails perfectly with summer reading and preventing the summer slide.

Anyone under 18 is eligible to register for the program and track their reading over the summer, earning prizes for hitting certain reading milestones along the way.

For more info on this and other programs and events at the Library, visit the calendar on their website at www.MarionLibrary.org.