Corporate America Family Credit Union joins Project Backpack for 14th year

Corporate America Family Credit Union (CAFCU) has begun its fourteenth year of support for Project Backpack, an annual school supply drive that helps families, students and teachers prepare for the school year. All CAFCU branches will be collecting items such as rulers, highlighters, calculators, binders, and other basic classroom tools to give to local schools and children’s organizations in need.

In 2004 the credit union began supporting the project, and last year many of their branches received enthusiastic thanks from children and school/charity staff. The items collected are greatly needed and go to areas that are typically underserved.

The initiative runs until August 11, 2017. Those wishing to make a donation can drop supplies off at Corporate America Family Credit Union’s branch located at 136 McMahan Boulevard, Marion, OH 43302. For more details, visit www.cafcu.org/backpack or call 1-800-359-1939.