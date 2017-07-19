Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” showing at Marion Palace Theatre

Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” will be shown at the historic Marion Palace Theatre, July 21, 22, and 23, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.
“Cars 3” follows the story of legendary racing car Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson). McQueen is blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers and is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game he enlists the help of an eager young race technician, Natalie Certain (voiced by Kerry Washington). With a plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns, McQueen takes on his competitors at the Piston Cup and proves that car #95 isn’t through yet.
“Cars 3” is rated G and runs 1 hours, 42 minutes. Show times are:
- Fri, July 21st @ 7:30pm
- Sat, July 22nd @ 2pm
- Sun, July 23rd @ 2pm & 7:30pm
Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.
Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.