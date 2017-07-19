Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” showing at Marion Palace Theatre

Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” will be shown at the historic Marion Palace Theatre, July 21, 22, and 23, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

“Cars 3” follows the story of legendary racing car Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson). McQueen is blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers and is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game he enlists the help of an eager young race technician, Natalie Certain (voiced by Kerry Washington). With a plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns, McQueen takes on his competitors at the Piston Cup and proves that car #95 isn’t through yet.

“Cars 3” is rated G and runs 1 hours, 42 minutes. Show times are:

  • Fri, July 21st @ 7:30pm
  • Sat, July 22nd @ 2pm
  • Sun, July 23rd @ 2pm & 7:30pm

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn, and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

