Fisher named June Republican of the Month

Kate Fisher has been named June Republican of the Month by the Marion GOP Central and Executive Committee.

A Marion native, she is a graduate of River Valley Local School and Miami University of Ohio. Three years ago, she moved back to Marion from Chicago with the goal in mind of giving back to the community, and during that time, she has worked with her family as Director of Real Estate at Fisher and Associates to save local historical buildings and turn them into useful and livable spaces.

In addition Fisher has opened a digital marketing agency, Redbrick Social Media with her partner, Nick Dysart, to support local businesses in marketing efforts.

She is active in the Ohio Republican Party including the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute and is on the MarionMade advisory board, TRECA Digital Academy, the Marion Technical College Foundation Board and the Marion Area Entrepreneur Council.

Fisher is currently serving as Marion City Council President, and is a write-in candidate for the position in the November election. She resides in a downtown loft with her partner.