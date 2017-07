by

The City of Marion Department of Engineering said that the railroad crossing on State Route 309 (also known as Kenton Avenue) will be undergoing two weeks of repairs.

The road will be closed between Center Street and Hocking Street starting Friday, July 28, 2017 at 7:00am and will remain closed for approximately two weeks. A detour will be in place to direct traffic.

CSX will be completing repairs at the crossing at this location.