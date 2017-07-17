Marion man advances to Top 15 in national credit union competition

Daniel Bradshaw, Business Development Officer at Marion Community Credit Union, recently advanced to the Top 15 in the CUES Next Top Credit Union Exec competition.
“I’m thrilled to move forward with my project,” he says. “The support I received from the Marion community was incredible.”
His project is the development of financial education lesson plans for kids infusing theatre, creative writing, and comedy. Now the remaining competitors will refine their projects and write a blog post about their progress. A panel of judges will then narrow the field to the Top 5. These individuals will create a second video and give a presentation at a national conference in October before a live audience (both in-person and online) as well as a panel of judges. An overall winner will be selected based on both online voting and the judges’ scores.
“There’s a good amount of work ahead of me,” Bradshaw admits, “but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
People can follow the progress of Bradshaw’s project online by visiting www.NTCUE.com.
Marion Community Credit Union is a full-service financial institution established in 1960 and currently offering checking, auto loans, personal loans, home loans, and additional financial products to anyone who lives or works in Marion or Morrow County.
CUES is an independent, not-for-profit, international membership association. Its mission is to educate and develop credit union CEOs, directors and future leaders.