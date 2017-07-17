Flood Warning Marion, OhioLocal Weather Alerts

Flood Warning
...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

You are here: Home / News / Marion man advances to Top 15 in national credit union competition

Marion man advances to Top 15 in national credit union competition

July 17, 2017 by

Daniel BradshawDaniel Bradshaw, Business Development Officer at Marion Community Credit Union, recently advanced to the Top 15 in the CUES Next Top Credit Union Exec competition.

“I’m thrilled to move forward with my project,” he says. “The support I received from the Marion community was incredible.”

His project is the development of financial education lesson plans for kids infusing theatre, creative writing, and comedy. Now the remaining competitors will refine their projects and write a blog post about their progress. A panel of judges will then narrow the field to the Top 5. These individuals will create a second video and give a presentation at a national conference in October before a live audience (both in-person and online) as well as a panel of judges. An overall winner will be selected based on both online voting and the judges’ scores.

“There’s a good amount of work ahead of me,” Bradshaw admits, “but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

People can follow the progress of Bradshaw’s project online by visiting www.NTCUE.com.

Marion Community Credit Union is a full-service financial institution established in 1960 and currently offering checking, auto loans, personal loans, home loans, and additional financial products to anyone who lives or works in Marion or Morrow County.

CUES is an independent, not-for-profit, international membership association. Its mission is to educate and develop credit union CEOs, directors and future leaders.

