Marion man sentenced to 18 years for two bank robberies

A Marion man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for robbing two banks in Marion last summer.

A jury convicted Ronald R. Myles, Jr., 35, earlier this year of robbing two Commercial Savings Bank branches in June 2016. U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary sentenced Myles to 222 months in prison. Myles wore a ski mask, pointed a firearm at bank employees and threatened them during the robberies, according to trial testimony and court documents.

Myles served eight years in state prison for two previous robberies, according to court documents.

“This prison sentence removes a dangerous person from the streets of Marion,” Acting U.S. Attorney David Sierleja said. “The FBI and Marion Police Department demonstrated once again that they work together to make our communities safer.”

“Ronald R. Myles, Jr. put the life of a bank teller and customer in jeopardy when he used a deadly weapon during the commission of the bank robberies,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony. “It is defendants like Mr. Myles that the FBI and our local partners will not tolerate and who

will be held accountable for such violent acts.”

“Any time we can take a dangerous criminal out of our community is a positive step in making Marion a better place to live,” Marion Police Chief William Collins said. “Law enforcement from the city, county and on a federal level work well together on major crimes as is evidenced in this case.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Marion Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tracey Ballard Tangeman and Thomas P. Weldon.