...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 415 Pm Edt Friday For Southern Richland...central Marion...southern Ashland...morrow... Crawford And Knox Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Knox; Marion

...a Flood Warning Remains In Effect Until 515 Pm Edt Friday For Seneca...northwestern Marion...southwestern Sandusky...wyandot And Northwestern Crawford Counties... At 1258 Am Edt, Reporting River Gauges And Departments Of Transportation Indicated Flooding Across The Warned Area Due To Heavy Rain From Wednesday And Thursday. Many Creeks And Streams Have ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 12:04amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 3:38amTarget Area: Marion

...the Flood Warning Continues For The Following Rivers In Ohio... Portage River At Woodville Sandusky River Above Fremont Sandusky River At Tiffin Blanchard River Near Findlay Scioto River Near Larue ...Read More.
Effective: July 14, 2017 at 2:00amExpires: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amTarget Area: Marion

Effective: July 15, 2017 at 11:00amExpires: July 16, 2017 at 8:00amTarget Area: Marion

Marion Public Library’s July events include mini golf, time capsule opening, WWI perspective

July 19, 2017

The Marion Public Library will host the following events in July 2017.

  • July 15-22 – Book walk at the Marion Tallgrass Trail
  • July 20 at 7:00pm – WWI: A soldier’s perspective; a re-enactor speaking about a soldiers life in WWI
  • July 22 at 4:30-6:30pm – After hours mini golf in the library so SRC all are welcome
  • July 24 at 6:30pm – Circuits & Science family fun night
  • July 29 at 10am – Summer reading Club finale with the Columbus Zoo, there will be live animals in attendance
  • July 31 at 6:30pm – Time Capsules: a time capsule was hidden in the library in 2007 and now they are going to open it

For more info on this and other programs and events at the Library, visit the calendar on their website at www.MarionLibrary.org.

