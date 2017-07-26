Marion unemployment spiked in June 2017

by

The unemployment rate for Marion County jumped in June 2017 to 5.4 percent, up from 4.5 percent in May. The rate was also higher than the previous year when it stood at 5.1 percent in June 2016.

The local rate hike comes with a 100 person increase in the available workforce, but also with 200 more individuals reporting as unemployed.

The increase was not isolated to Marion County. Surrounding counties also saw their rates climb, two even steeper than locally.

County – Jun-17 – May-17 – Jun-16

Crawford – 6.3 – 5.0 – 5.9

Delaware – 3.9 – 3.2 – 3.7

Hardin – 5.7 – 4.3 – 5.4

Marion – 5.4 – 4.5 – 5.1

Morrow – 5.0 – 4.2 – 4.8

Union – 4.2 – 3.4 – 3.8

Wyandot – 3.9 – 3.2 – 3.7

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.0 percent in June 2017, up from 4.9 percent in May 2017. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 11,500 over the month, from a revised 5,517,300 in May to 5,528,800 in June 2017.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in June was 291,000, up 5,000 from 286,000 in May. The number of unemployed has increased by 10,000 in the past 12 months from 281,000. The June unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.9 percent in June 2016.

The U.S. unemployment rate for June 2017 was 4.4 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher than in May 2017, and 0.5 percentage points lower than in June 2016.

Total Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment (Seasonally Adjusted)

Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 11,500 over the month, from a revised 5,517,300 in May to 5,528,800 in June 2017, according to the latest business establishment survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor (Bureau of Labor Statistics) in cooperation with ODJFS.

Employment in goods-producing industries, at 909,500, increased 4,700 over the month as gains in manufacturing (+4,000) and construction (+900) exceeded losses in mining and logging (-200). The private service-providing sector, at 3,839,700, increased 700. Employment gains in financial activities (+2,400), trade, transportation, and utilities (+1,600), other services (+700), and educational and health services (+600) surpassed losses in leisure and hospitality (-3,000), information (-1,000), and professional and business services (-600). Government employment, at 779,600, increased 6,100 in state (+6,000) and local (+100) government. Federal government employment did not change over the month.

From June 2016 to June 2017, nonagricultural wage and salary employment grew 56,800. Employment in goods-producing industries increased 8,800. Construction added 6,400 jobs. Manufacturing added 2,400 jobs as gains in nondurable goods (+2,600) surpassed losses in durable goods (-200). Mining and logging employment did not change over the year. The private service-providing sector added 45,900 jobs. Employment gains in educational and health services (+21,700), professional and business services (+9,400), financial activities (+8,000), leisure and hospitality (+5,400), other services (+1,200), and information (+800) exceeded losses in trade, transportation, and utilities (-600). Government employment increased 2,100 as gains in state (+1,900) and federal (+300) government outweighed losses in local government (-100).