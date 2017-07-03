Mayberry named Republican of the Month for May

by

The Marion County Republican Central and Executive Committee tapped Billy Mayberry as the May 2017 Republican of the Month.

Mayberry was born in Marion and spent his school-aged years between Marion and Delaware, Ohio, graduating from Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware in 1996. He pursued his information technology ability by purchasing a local computer store in 1997, and he went on to open a second store in Galion. His career led him to be an IT administrator with a local real estate company. For the past 8 years, he has been employed with the Marion Country Club, first as accounting manager and currently as general manager.

With his wife, Miranda, they have renovated their Marion home. The couple has a 1-year-old son,Myles, and his sister is expected in October.

Mayberry is on the GOP Central and Executive Committee serving in the 6th ward in precinct H. He is on the November ballot running for the Marion City treasurer’s position.