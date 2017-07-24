Mt. Vernon Avenue Church of Christ set to hold 2017 VBS

by

Mt. Vernon Avenue Church of Christ will hold their VBS for kids 3-years-old to High School July 31-August 4, 2017. Activities each night will run from 6:00pm to 8:30pm with registration at 5:30pm.

There is a Kick Off event at Lincoln Park Family Aquatic Center on Sunday, July 30th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. This is open for anyone and parents can register kids for VBS during this event. Parents will need to stay with their kids during this event.

The church is located at 947 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion.