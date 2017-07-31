Paytn Smith named 2017 Miss Teeny Pop

by

Paytn Smith was chosen Miss Teeny Pop 2017 Saturday during competition at River Valley High School. Smith also took Overall honors in Formalwear and Popcornwear, as well as her age division in Talent with her rendition of “No Strings Attached”. Although not a factor in the outcome of the competition, Smith also won an award for most ads sold. The seven-year-old daughter of Jonathan and Tiffany Lechleitner of Marion is in the 2nd grade at Garfield Elementary.

As Miss Teeny Pop, Smith will be featured at all Festival activities, including the Festival’s Popcorn Parade and on the main stage. She will also make numerous appearances throughout Ohio during the coming year.

First Runner Up went to Alivia Guadarrama, who also won her age division in Formalwear and Popcornwear, and Overall Talent as she sang How I’ll Go. She is the 10-year-old daughter of Ashley Hutchinson and Allen Guadarram & Shaylah Monnette of Marion, and is in the 5th grade at Hayes Elementary.

Taking Second Runner-Up was Scarlett Roston. The 8-year-old took her age division honors in Popcornwear, and attends Liberty Elementary. Her parents are Tim and Amy Roston of Caledonia.

Snaring Third Runner Up was nine-year-old Ava Roseberry. She is the daughter of Randy and Chrisee Roseberry of Marion, and is in the 4th grade at Heritage Elementary.

The Fourth Runner-Up position went to Braelyn Miller, who also took her age division in Talent with a dance routine. She was also the winner of the Photogenic Award, a separate competition in which entering is optional and the outcome has no bearing on the Miss Teeny Pop results. The nine-year-old is the daughter of Rylee and Danielle Miller of Marion, and attends Benjamin Harrison Elementary.

Receiving honorable mention awards were Harleigh Kennedy, who also took her age division in Formalwear, Kytanna Clark, Elizabeth Newsome, Erin Sherman, Addisen Throckmorton, Gracee Carmichael, Ellie Pruett and Cloie Hines.

Contestants competed in three categories, Formalwear, Talent and Commercial where participants perform an “advertisement” regarding the Marion Popcorn Festival.

“Once again, the competition was tight again this year,” said Miss Teeny Pop program chair Marissa Oliver. “The level of ability these girls display in all three categories …it’s amazing. All of the contestants did an absolutely wonderful job.

“And since this is my first year chairing this event, I am very, very grateful to all of the volunteers and sponsors who helped support this event.”

Event sponsors were Kings Island, MIPA Primary Care-Dr. Mark Davis & Dr. Raymond Gardner, Green Kid Crafts, Terri’s Photography Studio, BMG Photography, Cool Kids Resale, African Safari Wildlife Park, Waldo Pool, Marion Aquatic Center, Nationwide Ins-Craig Miller, Peacock Water, Jamie Schertzer, Erika Wilkins, Elder Beerman, Bluefusion, Applebees, Fuzzy Flowers, Laipply’s Quickprint & Graphics, and Tekton Residential Maintenance & Remodeling.

The 2017 dates of the Marion Popcorn Festival are September 7, 8 and 9. Main stage entertainment includes alternative pop/rock band Gin Blossoms on Friday, September 8, and southern rockers the Georgia Satellites are set for Saturday, September 9. The main stage lineup for Thursday, September 7’s Bike Nite will feature The Prince Experience, a Prince Tribute Band, at 8:30 p.m., with classic rock/blues band Reckless Abandonment opening at 6:00. Thursday night’s main stage is sponsored by Mennel Popcorn. .All headline performances begin at 8:30 p.m. are free of charge to Festival attendees. A limited number of Kernel sponsorship seats are available for any of the main stage performances by calling 740-387-FEST.

Other events include renowned Central Ohio artist Arnett Howard and Friends at the historic Marion Palace Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on September 7, the Popcorn Parade with over 300 units, a popcorn cooking contest, a fine art show, crafts, Popcorn 5000 5K run/walk, Popcorn 100 bike tour, Community Showcase stage, Marion’s Hometown Talent stage, Poppin’ Party stage, and much more.

For more information, visit our web site at www.popcornfestival.com, “Like” The Marion Popcorn Festival on Facebook, or call 740-387-FEST. The Marion Popcorn Festival is sponsored in part by the City of Marion.